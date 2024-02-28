World Series Champs, TXA 21 partner to broadcast 4 spring training games

ARLINGTON - Four live Texas Rangers spring training games will be aired on TXA 21, as part of a partnership announced Wednesday between the team and the network.

"I'm thrilled to announce that CBS Texas will be the only local broadcaster for four of the Texas Rangers' spring training games," said Raquel Amparo, the president and general manager of CBS Texas. "We are dedicated to bringing our viewers early access to their favorite team, and we look forward to capturing every moment of the excitement as the Rangers gear up for the season ahead."

CBS Texas' Bill Jones will serve as the on-field reporter for all four games.

The games will be broadcast by a mix of Dave Raymond, Jared Sandler, David Murphy, and Dave Valle.

"We are thrilled to partner with TXA 21 to bring Texas Rangers baseball into millions of households in the metroplex and surrounding areas," said Rangers Chief Revenue Officer Jim Cochrane. "Giving Rangers fans the opportunity to watch their team play when they can't do it in person remains a top priority for our organization."

The following games are included in the agreement:

Tuesday, March 12: vs Cleveland Guardians, Surprise Stadium, 3:00 p.m. CT



Tuesday, March 19: vs Oakland A's, Surprise Stadium, 3:00 p.m. CT

Friday, March 22: vs Colorado Rockies, Surprise Stadium, 3:00 p.m. CT

Tuesday, March 26: vs Boston Red Sox, Globe Life Field, 1:00 p.m. CT



The Rangers and CBS Texas / TXA 21 have partnered on several initiatives over the years, including Weather Day, Fan Fest, Winter Caravan and a variety of Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation and community events. TXA previously carried Rangers spring training games from 2010-20.