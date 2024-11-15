Woman shot, injured in East Fort Worth during rolling gun battle

FORT WORTH – A rolling gun battle between two vehicles in East Fort Worth left a woman in serious condition, authorities said Friday afternoon.

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call on Brentwood Stair Road just east of East Loop 820 just before 12:30 p.m. Police said the woman was shot during a rolling gun battle between two vehicles.

Video from CBS News Texas Chopper showed numerous police officers at the scene and evidence markers on the ground. Bullet holes were also visible in the windows of an apparently vacant storefront in a small commercial strip.

It is unclear if the woman was in one of the vehicles or was an innocent bystander. Paramedics took her to a hospital, and her injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Police have not said if they have identified any suspects.