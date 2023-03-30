Woman-owned tattoo and piercing shop in Dallas is changing the industry

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – When you think of a tattoo and piercing shop, most people wouldn't think of it being completely woman-owned and operated. Well, one local shop in Dallas is changing that perception and the industry all together.

Artistry and a creative eye are essential tools for a successful tattoo artist.

"We're all woman-owned and woman-operated, which I love to see because it wasn't like that before," Lilac Tattoo owner Dominique Ransom said.

The world of tattooing is constantly changing and at the forefront is a studio in the East Village of Dallas.

"A friend of mine suggested that I make a space for my clientele," Ransom said. "I was like what do you mean? He said what is most of your clientele, and I said girls. He said you should put up a space for girls."

Ransom is drawing a new reality by creating the shop staffed entirely of women.

"There's no girl tattoo shops, so it was a chance I took, and it was a success," Ransom said.

Such a success, that she's now working on opening another location in Fort Worth.

From the bright colored walls to the flowers and rainbow flags, the shop shows love to everyone who walks through their doors.

"All I care is that there is change happening within this industry that needed to happen," Ransom said.

The Keller native's body of work has taken time to develop – she's worked in this male-dominated business for decades.

"Being a body piercer and a tattoo artist, I've just seen a lot of awful things like misogynist...homophobic...racism, it's shocking," Ransom said.

"It was a lot different than what it was now," body piercer Leydi Anguish said.

By creating this safe space inside Lilac Tattoo, Ransom and her team are helping to change the landscape.

"We're seeing more women start their own business and it provides them with the flexibility that they may not have in the corporate environment," Director of University of Texas at Dallas' MBA Program Pamela Foster Brady said.

Foster Brady said as more women step into manager roles, they hire more women in roles they may not normally have opportunities for.

"I do think there is an acceptance now that we have not had before," Foster Brady said.

According to the Annual Business Survey, women-owned businesses in the arts, entertainment and recreation space increased by 10.5% from 2017 to 2018. That number grew in 2021, as 21.4% businesses were owned by women.

"We were always silenced in the industry until recently, when social media became a thing," Leydi Anguish said.

Anguish has been piercing for 16 years and said she's experienced many roadblocks early in her career. But that didn't stop her from pursing her path.

"We're able to be vocal and open about our experiences about what's happening like put a foot down because it was not great, it was not fun and I'm happy for all these young woman who are able experience it different from what we did," Anguish said.

Women in power inspiring others, creating a foundation of promise and possibilities.

"Do what you want, it's your body and your choice, don't let nobody control that," Anguish said. "So, people will come in here all ages and be like 'I'm too old for this,' no baby you are beautiful in your skin whether it's tight, loose, whatever age, color, it does not matter."