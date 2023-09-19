Watch CBS News
Woman killed inside Fort Worth hotel room, 23-year-old man arrested

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

NORTHLAKE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Northlake police are investigating after a woman was killed inside a hotel room on Sept. 18. 

It happened at the Tru by Hilton Northlake Fort Worth hotel on Raceway Drive. A 911 caller told operators he heard a woman scream. Officers responded, but when they banged on the door a man inside opened it briefly before slamming it shut. Police said the 23-year-old then locked the deadbolt. 

But officers were able to breach the door. Once inside, they found the woman unconscious and bleeding. Officers performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived but couldn't revive the victim. 

The man who was inside with her was arrested and taken to the Denton County Jail. 

Police said they haven't identified the victim.

First published on September 19, 2023 / 10:09 AM

