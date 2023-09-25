Woman injured, toddler dead after drive-by shooting in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A toddler is dead as the result of a drive-by shooting in Dallas.

It happened Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Hay Street.

When police arrived to the scene, there was a woman and a one-year-old, both with gunshot wounds.

The woman and toddler were taken to a local hospital, where the toddler died. The woman is in stable condition, police say.

Police ask if you have information about the shooting to contact detective Guy Curtis at 214-671-3633 or guy.curtis@dallaspolice.gov. The investigation is listed under case No. 172158-2023.