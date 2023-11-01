Woman gets life sentence for 2020 murder of mother and daughter

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A woman was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a mother and daughter in Grand Prairie in 2020.

Grand Prairie Police said the murders happened on Sunday, Oct. 25, around 10:30 a.m., on Riverside Pkwy.

When officers arrived, they found Gloria Jean Prince, 71 and her daughter, Gloria Maria Booker, 53, stabbed to death.

Jillian Johnson (Tarrant County Jail)

Jillian Johnson, 41 at the time, was living at Prince and Booker's home. According to court documents, Johnson was told to move out due to her behavior, at which point she got angry and stabbed the mother and daughter to death.

Last week, Booker's daughter Tye Jones addressed Johnson in a victim-impact statement.

"On October 25, 2020, you shattered my family's life," Jones said. "You stabbed two of the most important people in my life."

She said she relies on God to give her the strength to make it through each day without her mother, who was her best friend.

Johnson, now 44, pleaded guilty to capital murder last week.