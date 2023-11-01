Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman gets life sentence for 2020 murder of mother and daughter

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

Wednesday morning headlines, Nov. 1
Wednesday morning headlines, Nov. 1 02:35

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A woman was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a mother and daughter in Grand Prairie in 2020.

Grand Prairie Police said the murders happened on Sunday, Oct. 25, around 10:30 a.m., on Riverside Pkwy.

When officers arrived, they found Gloria Jean Prince, 71 and her daughter, Gloria Maria Booker, 53, stabbed to death.

aasuspect-2.jpg
Jillian Johnson (Tarrant County Jail)

Jillian Johnson, 41 at the time, was living at Prince and Booker's home. According to court documents, Johnson was told to move out due to her behavior, at which point she got angry and stabbed the mother and daughter to death.

Last week, Booker's daughter Tye Jones addressed Johnson in a victim-impact statement.

"On October 25, 2020, you shattered my family's life," Jones said. "You stabbed two of the most important people in my life."

She said she relies on God to give her the strength to make it through each day without her mother, who was her best friend. 

Johnson, now 44, pleaded guilty to capital murder last week.

First published on November 1, 2023 / 5:20 PM CDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.