Murder victim found wrapped in bedding in North Texas man's closet

DALLAS COUNTY - A North Texas man is in jail after a woman was found in a closet, beaten to death.

A woman went to Garland police on April 15 just before 2 a.m. saying another woman was beatean to death at an apartment in the 1300 block of W. Wheatland Road.

The woman who reported the murder to police said she knew the suspect, 34-year-old Omar Lucio for about six months and the two are friends with benefits. She said Lucio called her via Facebook on April 14 around 1 a.m. asking her to pick him up because he "needed help and didn't want to be at home," an arrest affidavit says.

The woman convinced Lucio to go back into his apartment. Once they did, she saw the victim lying on the bathroom floor with a bruised and bloody face and that she "looked to be dead."

The woman said she was having a rough time dealing with what she saw, until a friend convinced her to go to the police.

Lucio told the woman that he had been drinking with the victim at a bar in Downtown Dallas and she got them kicked out, which upset him. He continued to say that he put his hands on the victim saying he "knocked some sense into her" and she became unresponsive.

When police arrived at the apartment, Lucio refused to come outside. About an hour later, he came out and was taken into custody, the affidavit says.

While police were in the apartment, they found a trail of blood from the front door to the bathroom, then from the bathroom to a bedroom closet, where they found the woman wrapped in bedding.

Police say Lucio's car was in the parking lot and in plain view, there were clothes with blood stains on them.

He told police he carried her into his apartment and washed her up. After he washed her up, the victim said "it was going to be OK."

Lucio told police he thought she was going to be OK and that they could "sleep it off and wash it off." He then noticed she stopped breathing.

He didn't tell police how the victim ended up wrapped in bedding and placed in the closet.