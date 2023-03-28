Woman found dead under bridge, Fort Worth police investigating

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Fort Worth police are investigating after a woman was found dead under a bridge last week.

A little before 9 a.m. March 23, police received a call about a body found under a bridge at 350 Precinct Line Rd., just north of Randol Mill Road.

Officers later identified the body as Janeecia "Nene" Mason. Her cause of death is publicly unknown at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4404 or 817-392-4411.