Woman, dog killed in Southeast Dallas house fire

SOUTHEAST DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A woman and her dog were found deceased inside a South Dallas home that caught fire early Wednesday morning.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital but later released after crews put out the fire in the 2700 block of Burger Avenue. He's "fine," according to Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans.

Authorities haven't released the victim's identity, nor have they determined her cause of death.

No one else was injured.