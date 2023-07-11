Woman dies after road rage shooting in Hurst; no suspect in custody

HURST (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Paola Linares' husband was driving her to work Monday night when she was shot.

Police say it happened around 9:18 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Hurst Boulevard.

When officers arrived, 37-year-old Linares had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Her husband told police that they were driving their vehicle northbound on East Loop 820 when another vehicle fired several shots at them.

"She was an innocent victim," her husband wrote on Facebook. "She was the passenger in the car when I flipped off a driver who put us in danger. She hated when I did that, and I did it anyway. The driver shot into our car and struck my beautiful wife, who had nothing to do with anything."

Linares was taken to JPS Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"Our thoughts go out with the family, the victim," said Billy Keadle, the Hurst Police Department Assistant Chief. "And, you know, I think we'd be remiss to not remember that this is just a tragic event."

The suspect's vehicle is described as a small, dark-colored older model car. The victim's vehicle is described as a maroon 2017 Kia minivan.

If you have information about the shooting, police ask that you contact Detective C. Jackson at 817-788-7179.