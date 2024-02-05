Watch CBS News
Woman barricaded in Allen attic taken into custody after standoff

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

ALLEN - A 36-year-old woman is in custody after a standoff with an Allen SWAT team.

The Allen Police Department SWAT team went to a home in the 1500 Block of Tanglewood Drive to serve six felony warrants for Lul Top for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon just before 9 a.m. Monday.

When the SWAT team entered Top's home, she fled to the attic and barricaded herself. 

APD said attempts to contact Top and negotiate with her were unsuccessful, and, after an hour of trying, chemical agents were deployed. 

Just before 11 a.m., Top surrendered and was taken into custody. Top will be transported to the Collin County Jail where she will be held on bonds totaling $600,000.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 3:33 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

