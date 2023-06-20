Watch CBS News
Woman attacks another woman with shopping cart at Walmart

THE COLONY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Police arrested Francis Clark, 68, after they say she attacked another woman with a shopping cart at Walmart on June 19. 

Clark, who was arrested at the store, now faces a charge of assault against an elderly or disabled person. That's a Class A misdemeanor. 

Police told CBS News Texas that Clark is from The Colony. 

