Woman attacks another woman with shopping cart at Walmart
THE COLONY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Police arrested Francis Clark, 68, after they say she attacked another woman with a shopping cart at Walmart on June 19.
Clark, who was arrested at the store, now faces a charge of assault against an elderly or disabled person. That's a Class A misdemeanor.
Police told CBS News Texas that Clark is from The Colony.
