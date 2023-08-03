Woman arrested trying to smuggle children into US at Texas-Mexico border

LAREDO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A 54-year-old U.S. citizen was busted at the Texas-Mexico border trying to smuggle three children into America.

The minors, a 12-year-old boy and two girls, ages 10 and 4, were Mexican citizens and didn't have valid entry documents, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Border protection officers said the woman presented U.S. birth certificates for all three children, but while legitimate, the documents didn't belong to them.

The woman's failed smuggling attempt happened at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge on July 31.

"Our CBP officers shut down this would-be child smuggling attempt using their inspection skills and experience," said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "CBP remains committed to upholding our immigration laws and this apprehension perfectly illustrates that commitment."

The children were transferred to a Health and Human Services-Office of Refugee Resettlement facility, according to the organization.

The woman was arrested for reported violation of U.S. immigration law.