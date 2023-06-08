Woman arrested, accused of fatally shooting man found on kitchen floor

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - Kaufman County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested Kiali Herrington, 39, on a charge of manslaughter.

She's accused of fatally shooting Brandon Clark, who first responders found injured on his kitchen floor.

The shooting happened on June 7 in the 200 block of Davis Road.

First responders took Clark to the Combine fire station. He was then transported by helicopter to Methodist Hospital in Dallas where he died.

Herrington is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Kaufman County jail.