Headline: Witten's Warriors: A Family Affair Under the Friday Night Lights

ARGYLE, Texas (AP) - November 23, 2023 - 14:49

In the heart of Argyle, Texas, Friday night football has taken on a new level of significance for Liberty Christian High School's Warriors, especially for the Witten family. Jason Witten, a former ten-time Pro Bowler with the Dallas Cowboys, has embraced a new role as the head coach of the Warriors, turning the program around in his third year.

"As a family, this is years that we know we're not gonna get back. So we cherish every moment, certainly Friday nights," Witten said, highlighting the personal significance of the experience.

At Liberty Christian, the Witten family's involvement in the game goes beyond the playbook. Jason's sons, Cooper and C.J., lace up their cleats for the Warriors, with C.J. drawing interest from Power Five college recruiters.

"We wanted our boys to experience what we think Friday night life is all about. We think it's about community. We think it's about bringing everyone together." Michelle Witten said.

For Jason Witten, the decision to coach at the high school level wasn't easy; he turned down NFL and college coaching opportunities. "It's been so rewarding for me, and not just me, but our family," Witten explained, reflecting on the fulfillment found in coaching his sons.

"He's probably harder on us than he is anyone else. Just the standard we're held to being our dad is the coach," Cooper Witten, a freshman safety, revealed, providing insight into the dynamics of playing for a father-coach.

Despite the pressure, the Witten family has found joy in the Friday night lights, turning Liberty Christian from a struggling program into an undefeated force this season. The Warriors, under Witten's leadership, are now on the verge of playing for the TAPPS Division II state championship.

"We got a long way to go before we get there, but that'd be pretty exciting," Witten expressed, reflecting on the potential for his first championship ever, spanning high school, college, and the NFL.

As the Warriors gear up for the state semifinals at the Star in Frisco, the Witten family remains focused on the journey, cherishing every moment of this unique chapter in their lives.