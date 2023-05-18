Winning $7.5M lotto ticket sold at One World Grocery in Mansfield

MANSFIELD (CBSNewsTexas) - You may want to check your lottery ticket if you bought it at One World Grocery for the May 17 drawing.

No one has claimed the prize yet.

"We look forward to meeting the winner of this Lotto Texas jackpot prize," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize."

The winner self-picked their numbers, matching all six of the numbers drawn (5-13-22-29-37-48). Since he or she chose the annual payments option at the time of purchase, the prize will be paid in 30 annual installments of $250,000 before taxes.

The winner has six months from the draw date to claim the prize.