Watch CBS News
Local News

Winning $4M lottery ticket sold at Circle K in The Colony

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

Tuesday morning headlines, Oct. 3
Tuesday morning headlines, Oct. 3 02:37

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A stop at Circle K in The Colony turned into millions of dollars for one North Texan last month. 

He or she claimed their Mega Millions prize worth $4 million for the drawing on Sept. 26. The winning ticket was sold the store at 5208 S. Colony Blvd.

The winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (15-30-35-42-60), but not the Mega Ball number (16). The Megaplier number was 4.

A bit more about the game: Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but could still walk away winners.

Mega Millions currently offers a $20 million starting jackpot and a second-tier (Match 5+0) prize of $1 million. By choosing the Megaplier feature for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, winning as much as $5 million. 

Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. CT.

First published on October 3, 2023 / 10:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.