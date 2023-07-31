Winning $4M lottery ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Anna

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Collin County is home to another multimillion-dollar lottery winner.

The lucky winner lives in Anna and bought their life-changing ticket at the 7-Eleven on West White Street on July 25. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.

The winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (3-5-6-44-61), but not the Mega Ball number (25). The Megaplier number was 4, according to an announcement on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

Feeling lucky? The Mega Millions jackpot sits at an estimated $1.05 billion with a $527.9 million cash option, tied for the fourth-largest prize in the lottery's history. Players must match all five numbers drawn, plus the Mega Ball to win the massive jackpot.

Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m.