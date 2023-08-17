Watch CBS News
Winning $17M lottery ticket bought at 7-Eleven in North Dallas remains unclaimed

NORTH DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Did you recently buy a Lotto Texas ticket from the 7-Eleven at 7650 Campbell Road? If so, you could be North Texas' latest multimillionaire. 

A jackpot-winning ticket worth $17 million for last night's drawing was sold there... and no one has claimed the prize yet. 

"We look forward to meeting and congratulating the fourth Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2023," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize."

The ticket with player chosen numbers matched all six of the numbers drawn (10-14-17-31-38-48). The cash value option was selected, meaning the winner gets $9,784,117.86 before taxes. 

The winner has six months from the draw date to claim the prize.                                                                                                                     

First published on August 17, 2023 / 6:02 PM

