Win tickets to CBS Texas After Party at Crossroads of Texas Country Festival

Are you ready to jam out to some local country artists? Then the Crossroads of Texas Country Festival in downtown Waxahachie is just for you.

To make the event even better, CBS Texas is hosting a lineup of local artists at the historic Texas Theater starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 26. You will be able to hear the sounds of solo artists and bands that are part of the Fort Worth Library's popular music project, Amplify 817.

Later that evening, we want you to join us at the CBS Texas After Party. We will be rolling in dueling pianos for an unforgettable night of music and fun.

Click here to enter to win two (2) tickets. Must be 18 or older to enter. Winners will be chosen by random draw on October 23. Winners will be notified by email. Tickets valued at $20 / each.

