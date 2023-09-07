Willow Park police trying to identify pair caught on camera burglarizing church

WILLOW PARK (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Burglars who broke open at least three doors and two windows stole from a church, two school groups and a Boy Scout troop in Willow Park.

Security cameras caught clear video of a man and woman prying open a door at St. Francis of Assisi Anglican Church on the early morning of Sept. 1.

They took sacred vessels used in services at the church, including cups and a plate. They also took items from the priest's office.

Willow Park police are still trying to identify the pair, who used a dolly they found inside the church to wheel all the stolen items back outside.

"For those pieces to be taken, it's hard to even communicate what that does to us," said Father Sam Wilgus. "It's a big deal."

Wilgus emphasized the monetary value of the items was less important than the ceremonial significance they had to the church, as well as sentimental value because many of the items were gifts from church members.

In the school buildings, the burglars broke into cabinets and staff discovered a printer, computer and speaker were missing, along with items like chairs for the students and throw pillows they would sit on while on the floor.

Chelsey Davidson with CORA Electives, a homeschool group that meets at the church two days a week, said other random items like printer paper had been moved and stacked up as if the thieves were going to take it, but then changed their mind.

She said the hardest part was having to explain to students what happened, because the damage to the building was obvious.

Wilgus said the cameras had just been installed earlier this year when a member suggested it.