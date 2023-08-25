Watch CBS News
Wild discovery in Oak Cliff; cops find tiger inside outdoor enclosure

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

Police find tiger inside outdoor enclosure on Oak Cliff property
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Dallas police made a wild discovery Friday in Oak Cliff... a tiger in an outdoor enclosure on a residential property. 

A tiger was found on an Oak Cliff property on Aug. 25, 2023. Dallas Police Department

They were executing warrants on Aug. 25 in an ongoing animal-cruelty investigation when they found the tiger. 

He was seized, along with some dogs, roosters, and chickens from the property in the 5700 block of Johnson Lane.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement and Texas Parks And Wildlife Department are assisting in the investigation.

The Dallas Zoo and Dallas Animal Services are helping as well. 

Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

First published on August 25, 2023 / 5:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

