Wild discovery in Oak Cliff; cops find tiger inside outdoor enclosure

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Dallas police made a wild discovery Friday in Oak Cliff... a tiger in an outdoor enclosure on a residential property.

They were executing warrants on Aug. 25 in an ongoing animal-cruelty investigation when they found the tiger.

He was seized, along with some dogs, roosters, and chickens from the property in the 5700 block of Johnson Lane.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement and Texas Parks And Wildlife Department are assisting in the investigation.

The Dallas Zoo and Dallas Animal Services are helping as well.

Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.