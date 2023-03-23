Whole Woman's Health opens New Mexico clinic after closing Texas locations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Almost exactly nine months after closing their Texas locations, Whole Woman's Health (WWH) has opened a brand-new clinic in New Mexico.

A spokesperson for the organization, which provides abortion services, said on March 23 that their new location in Albuquerque is now open to patients.

The group left Texas last year, closing its Fort Worth, McKinney, Austin, and McAllen clinics when the state's wide-reaching abortion ban went into effect after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. It said at the time that it planned to open a new site in a border city of New Mexico.

"This new Albuquerque clinic joins our WWH family at a crucial moment in time," the organization said in a statement. "We are honored to open our doors in the great state of New Mexico which has become a refuge for patients seeking abortion care in the Southwest. As more and more states restrict care, we know the demand will only become stronger."

The spokesperson added that of the 19 patients expected at the clinic over the next few days, 18 are from Texas. "This is not lost on all our Texas staff opening the clinic today," they said.

"We are thrilled to become a part of the New Mexico community and look forward to serving the people of this great state and all those who come to our doors seeking patient-centered, holistic abortion care."

WWH has a program in place that helps cover the costs for anyone who needs to travel to their clinics in Maryland, Minnesota, Virginia, and Indiana for abortion care, but the organization hopes that the New Mexico location will help better serve Texans and other people in southern states with abortion bans.

Over 3,500 donors, including some from as far away as Eastern Europe and Australia, provided $300,000 in funds to help WWH open their New Mexico clinic.