If you don't know who Rangers rookie outfielder Evan Carter is, you're about to

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com/AP) – The Texas Rangers are now three wins away from the World Series, thanks in part to rookie outfielder Evan Carter.

Texas Rangers' Evan Carter catches a ball at the wall hit by Houston Astros' Alex Bregman during the eighth inning of Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Houston. Godofredo A. Vasquez / AP

His journey to the majors started when he was selected in the second round round as the 50th overall pick of the 2020 draft after his senior season in Elizabethton, Tennessee, was canceled after three games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, his professional debut at Low-A in 2021 was hampered by a stress fracture in his back, limiting him to 32 games. He was called up by the Rangers for his big league debut on Sept. 8, after he had played only eight Triple-A games and 10 days after his 21st birthday.

In 25 big league games, Carter is hitting .333 with six homers, six doubles, a triple and 14 RBIs, prompting CBS Sports to call Carter the 'strongest skinny guy.'

He is also the second-youngest postseason player in franchise history.

"I wouldn't say it was easy," Carter said with a wide smile, even though that is exactly how he has made it look. "There's a lot of work and preparation and stuff ... older people on the team with a lot of experience, picking their brains, and the coaching staff."

Even Rangers General Manager Bruce Bochy saying he doesn't know how Carter holds himself together.

"Just love the way he's handling himself through all this," Bochy said.

In Game 1 of the American League Conference Series, Carter doubled and scored in the second and made two defensive plays in left field.

The Rangers face the Astros in Game 2 Monday at Minute Maid Park.