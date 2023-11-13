White Settlement police prevent murder-suicide, catch suspect just in time

WHITE SETTLEMENT (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Investigators with the White Settlement Police Department arrested a man who they said was headed to kill a man, then take his own life on Nov. 12.

Police in White Settlement confiscated this .22 caliber rifle, shotgun and handgun. White Settlement Police Department

According to the department, investigators came to that conclusion "based on the situation and social media posts uncovered."

Steven Silva was taken into custody unlawfully carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and terroristic threat.

Police said the victim called 911 in a panic, saying Silva was "was going to shoot him over a personal issue related to a female friend."

Seven officers arrived to the home in the 9200 block of Dale Lane, and saw Silva at the victim's front door armed with a .22 caliber rifle, shotgun and handgun. Police said they told Silva to lay down and not touch the weapons, which he did.

"Had officers arrived a few seconds later, this could have been a very different outcome," said White Settlement police Chief Christopher Cook. "This showcases the types of situations our officers face on a routine basis. I am thankful this suspect complied with officer's commands."