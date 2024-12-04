North Texas shines bright with dazzling light displays

NORTH TEXAS – It's the most wonderful time of the year — and Texas has tons of dazzling light displays for residents of all ages.

Whether you're looking to embrace the holiday spirit, are already enjoying it or just want to get out of the house, North Texas is jam-packed with festive activities and unforgettable moments perfect for the whole family this season.

Vitruvian Lights transforms Vitruvian Park in Addison into a magical holiday wonderland, with festive activities through January 1.

Holiday at the Arboretum is back through January 5 with a garden transformed for the season's magic. Highlights include the return of the Christmas Village and the 12 Days of Christmas Gazebos.

Fort Worth Botanical Garden's third annual Lightscape event runs through January 5. The show features custom-designed light installations to entertain guests of all ages. In addition to light displays, attendees can enjoy seasonal treats and warm beverages and photo opportunities with Santa.

Christmas in the Square, hailed as the "largest choreographed holiday lights and music show in North Texas," runs through January 6. Celebrating its 19th anniversary, the event attracts over 100,000 visitors annually and features an outdoor skating rink.

Prairie Lights is located at Lynn Creek Park on Joe Pool Lake. The 2024 event, which takes place every night through December 31, features an all-new, state-of-the-art light tunnel, a reimagined magical walk-through forest, animated light displays, carnival rides, opportunities for photos with Santa and holiday shopping.

"Once Upon A Wild Light" is open on select nights through January 4. Equipped with over 2 million lights, the event also features holiday-themed photo opportunities, musical performances and festive holiday treats. There is also an adult friendly night (December 12) and a sensory friendly night (December 16).

For those who prefer to celebrate the Christmas holiday from the comfort of home, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is gearing up to track Santa Claus' sleigh on Christmas Eve — a tradition that dates back to 1955.

The NORAD Tracks Santa website launched on December 1, featuring a countdown to Christmas, fun games, holiday movies and festive music in "Santa's North Pole Village."