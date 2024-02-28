What's next for Fort Worth ISD after trimming and trying to rehire 133 employees?

FORT WORTH - If you talk to leaders at Fort Worth Independent School District, they will tell you the challenges and tough calls they're making are ones their peers are making.

Richardson Independent School District, for instance, is facing a deficit of over $28 million. School leadership recommended shutting down four elementary schools and a pre-k facility.

"There's a lot of uncertain times in every district. I've talked to colleagues and surrounding areas addressing the same issue," Woodrow Bailey said.

Bailey is the Chief Talent Officer for FWISD. He was a part of executing the 133-person staff reduction. He calls it more of a realignment for those reapplying for jobs in the system.

Fort Worth ISD is a system under the microscope examining all possibilities to stay afloat.

"I think smart, innovative organizations that really want to improve have to address change," Bailey said. "And that's just something that you have to do."

Change seems inevitable, with a nearly $44 million shortfall going into the next school year. The 133 positions, primarily from technology, IT, and academic coaching, are a drop in the bucket. Even with realignment, those salaries will not cover the financial canyon the school system needs to fill.

Bailey said in June, FWISD will have a firm idea of the savings.

"It's impossible to give an accurate number because we might have some employees that resigned today," he said. "We might have some employees that resign next week or until the end of the actual contract."

Lacking of funding from the state remains an issue. Temporary Federal dollars evaporated as the world got a better handle on COVID, and academic enhancement positions to support students vanished with the funding.

Bailey has 600 positions to fill. Two hundred of them are teaching positions.

The enrollment decrease continues to hurt the budget, too. Students are not filling up public schools like they used to. Less students, fewer funds.

So, what's next for the district with the monumental task of staying afloat and trying to give students the best education possible? Bailey said more staff reductions are not out of the question, and school consolidation may also be a consideration.

"I'm not sure what the timeline or the plans for that, what that looks like," he said. "But when you look at the numbers, and you look at efficiency on campuses, that's something that you have to address at some point in time."

According to Bailey, the system's board will present a strategic plan for the next 3-5 years in the coming weeks. It will provide a better picture of the future.

He's optimistic school leaders will reach the solutions to be more efficient and effective. Bailey said parents and the community will have a voice in the evolution of Fort Worth ISD.

"There are other options that we can provide that will better serve our students and our parents," he said.