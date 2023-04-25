What North Texas Democrats are saying about President Biden's re-election campaign

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – President Joe Biden launched his 2024 re-election campaign Tuesday morning with a video highlighting his accomplishments.

Regina Montoya of Dallas has met President Biden and is one of six national co-chairs of the Women's Leadership Forum at the Democratic National Committee. "I think what was exciting about it is that it really showed his experiences, showed his passion."

In an interview with CBS News Texas, Montoya said the president will offer a contrast in policy and style from the Republican frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, who attracted thousands of people at his rally in Waco last month.

"You're going to see him in smaller areas where he's talking about how his policies have affected the everyday person."

At the age of 80, Biden is already the oldest sitting president and would be 86 at the end of a full second term if he is re-elected.

Those who say they voted for Biden in 2020 are split on the issue of his age.

Nancy Miller, a Democrat, said, "I think Biden is a little old to run, but he seems to be in good enough health, so OK."

Michael Del Toro, who said he considers the candidate more than their political party, told CBS News Texas, "I don't know if he's mentally ready for another four years, I would be concerned a little bit about his health."

DeMetris Sampson, a Democrat, said, "I think the candidates, both of the candidates are going to be people who have age. I think wisdom comes with age."

When asked how big of a problem the age issue is for the president, Montoya said, "He's going to be showing he has the stamina, the experience. You have a candidate who has every kind of experience to deal with the issues in front of this president."

While no major Democrat has challenged the president and Trump is ahead of the Republican field so far, it's setting up for a political rematch.

SMU Political Science Professor Matthew Wilson said some polls show that scenario is not popular. "The polls clearly show that the majority of Americans would prefer something other than a Trump-Biden choice and yet, we seem to be on a glide path towards getting that again."

The two Democrats challenging President Biden include environmental lawyer Robert Kennedy Jr. and author Marianne Williamson.

The Republican field may expand.

Besides the former president, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Hailey has already entered the race along with entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and radio host Larry Elder.

More Republicans may jump in including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.