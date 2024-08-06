Watch CBS News
Local News

1 arrested after multi-vehicle crash and stabbing incident closes I-635 in Dallas for hours

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

DALLAS – All lanes of westbound I-635 were shut down Tuesday morning while police investigated a crash involving multiple vehicles and a stabbing incident.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes of I-635 near Forest Lane in Dallas.

Dallas police said a man who was involved in a crash started fighting one of the involved drivers. Another driver tried to stop the fight, but was stabbed by the man. 

A Texas Department of Transportation employee saw the accident and stopped to assist. The man got into the TxDOT vehicle, hit the employee with the vehicle and crashed.

635-closure.jpg
This portion of I-635 in Dallas was shut down for hours Tuesday after a crash and stabbing incident. Texas Department of Transportation

Police said another driver saw the TxDOT employee get hit and stopped to help. The man then got into that person's vehicle and hit that driver. 

When the man got out of the vehicle, several Good Samaritans were able to hold him down until officers arrived, police said. The man was arrested and charges are pending. 

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported a total of three victims to local hospitals. The man was also taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The driver who was stabbed is in critical condition and the other two victims are in stable condition, according to police.

As of 11:15 a.m., all lanes of westbound I-635 reopened.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.