Weatherford woman arrested, accused of shooting her neighbor

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Weatherford woman was arrested after allegedly shooting her neighbor Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 100 block of Hyde Away Lane, Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said.

Officials said the victim—whose identity has not been released—reported he and his neighbor, 57-year-old Angela Ruth Harvey-Peters, were talking when he told her he was going home and she pointed a revolver at him and told him he wasn't leaving.

The victim then reported he pushed the gun away from Harvey-Peters when she fired a single shot, striking him in the right calf. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury and Harvey-Peters was taken into custody, officials said.

Angela Ruth Harvey-Peters Parker County Sheriff's Office

Officials said Harvey-Peters initially reported the victim made an advance toward her, and she told him to "get out."

She then claimed the pair began wrestling over a .22 revolver and that's when the victim shot himself and left, officials said.

Investigators said Harvey-Peter's account of the incident "changed multiple times" and later implicated herself by stating she had shot the victim. Sheriff's deputies also noted Harvey-Peters appeared to be heavily intoxicated and "could barely stand on her own."

She was booked into the Parker County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and her bond was set at $20,000.