Weatherford police K9 suffers gunshot wound while serving warrant in Parker County
PARKER COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A Weatherford police K9 was injured during a shooting on Thursday.
The Parker County Sheriff's Office says deputies, along with Weatherford police K9 officer Jack, were serving a warrant on Hancock Drive around 7:30 p.m. when the person they were serving fired at the deputies.
Officers returned fire, killing the person they were serving.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said K9 Jack suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local veterinary hospital. He is expected to recover.
The investigation is ongoing.
