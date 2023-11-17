Weatherford police K9 suffers gunshot wound while serving warrant in Parker County

PARKER COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A Weatherford police K9 was injured during a shooting on Thursday.

The Parker County Sheriff's Office says deputies, along with Weatherford police K9 officer Jack, were serving a warrant on Hancock Drive around 7:30 p.m. when the person they were serving fired at the deputies.

Officers returned fire, killing the person they were serving.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said K9 Jack suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local veterinary hospital. He is expected to recover.

We are grateful tonight for the safety of all Officers and our K9 Jack’s speedy recovery. Posted by Weatherford Police Department, Texas on Thursday, November 16, 2023

The investigation is ongoing.