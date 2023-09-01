Wear purple on Fridays during the TCU football season, get discounts around Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Go Purple Fridays are back, TCU fans!
For fans who wear purple every Friday during the football season, they get a discount at select locations around Fort Worth.
Participating locations include City Works Eatery & Pour House, Dutch's, Jimmy John's, Perrotti's Pizza, Pinstripes and Rudy's BBQ.
The first game of the Horned Frogs season kicks off at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 against Deion Sanders and the University of Colorado.
The following dates are considered Go Purple Fridays:
- Friday, Sept. 1
- Friday, Sept. 8
- Friday, Sept. 15
- Friday, Sept. 22
- Friday, Sept. 29
- Friday, Oct. 6
- Friday, Oct. 13
- Friday, Oct. 20
- Friday, Nov. 10
- Friday, Nov. 17
- Friday, Nov. 24
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.