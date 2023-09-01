Watch CBS News
Local News

Wear purple on Fridays during the TCU football season, get discounts around Fort Worth

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Frog fever returns! TCU football kicks off Saturday AM
Frog fever returns! TCU football kicks off Saturday AM 01:49

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Go Purple Fridays are back, TCU fans!

For fans who wear purple every Friday during the football season, they get a discount at select locations around Fort Worth.

Participating locations include City Works Eatery & Pour House, Dutch's, Jimmy John's, Perrotti's Pizza, Pinstripes and Rudy's BBQ.

The first game of the Horned Frogs season kicks off at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 against Deion Sanders and the University of Colorado.

The following dates are considered Go Purple Fridays:

  • Friday, Sept. 1
  • Friday, Sept. 8
  • Friday, Sept. 15
  • Friday, Sept. 22
  • Friday, Sept. 29
  • Friday, Oct. 6
  • Friday, Oct. 13
  • Friday, Oct. 20
  • Friday, Nov. 10
  • Friday, Nov. 17
  • Friday, Nov. 24

First published on September 1, 2023 / 8:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.