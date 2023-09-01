Wear purple on Fridays during the TCU football season, get discounts around Fort Worth

Frog fever returns! TCU football kicks off Saturday AM

Frog fever returns! TCU football kicks off Saturday AM

Frog fever returns! TCU football kicks off Saturday AM

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Go Purple Fridays are back, TCU fans!

For fans who wear purple every Friday during the football season, they get a discount at select locations around Fort Worth.

Participating locations include City Works Eatery & Pour House, Dutch's, Jimmy John's, Perrotti's Pizza, Pinstripes and Rudy's BBQ.

The first game of the Horned Frogs season kicks off at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 against Deion Sanders and the University of Colorado.

The following dates are considered Go Purple Fridays: