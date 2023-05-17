'We have the baby!' Fort Worth police recover kidnapped infant

'We have the baby!' Fort Worth police recover kidnapped infant

'We have the baby!' Fort Worth police recover kidnapped infant

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas) - The Fort Worth Police Department has released body-cam video showing the moment officers found a kidnapped baby on May 15.

"We've got the baby," officers exclaimed as they picked up the infant from her carrier, which was lying in a ravine.

Police said the six-month-old, who is heard crying in the footage appeared uninjured.

Her mother called police after a man jumped into her car in the 3300 block of N. Pecan Street and drove off with the baby.

Little more than an hour later, officers found her car on Deen Street and took the suspect into custody; however, the baby was missing from the car.

Officers gathered information from the suspect and found the baby five minutes later.

The suspect was charged with kidnapping, abandoning/endangering a child and auto theft.