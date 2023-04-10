WBAP 820 News Talk cohost Hal Jay returns to work after receiving heart transplant

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — April is National Donate Life Month, and one long-time radio personality knows the power of organ donation.

WBAP News Talk 820 radio cohost Hal Jay returned to the studio Monday morning after receiving a heart transplant.

CBS News Texas caught up with Jay in the studio, where he said he is feeling much better and has gained a new perspective on life.

"I couldn't wait to get back here with the guys," he said.

While the cohost was working from home last week, Monday marked his big return to the studio following a major heart attack in January.

The doctors said his heart was in bad shape and that he needed a transplant. "There was a time when I knew I was going to die," Jay added.

But 10 days later, his phone rang. It was Baylor Scott & White.

"All she said was, 'This is the call,' I couldn't believe it," Jay shared.

Jay stayed in the hospital for more than 30 days, while his listeners of more than 40 years showed their support on poster boards filled with messages.

His message to us? Be an organ donor.

"If you can do that, you'll be helping another family. You might be helping your family, knowing that part of your loved one—I hate to say it that way—but, part of your loved one is still alive and helping another family," Jay said.

And while he's recovering, there's a few habits he'll change, too. "Number one: diet. Number two: I will never not exercise," he said.

Jay said he wants to meet the family of the person who donated his heart to simply say, "Thank you."