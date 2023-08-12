Watch live: Dallas Cowboys vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL preseason game

The Dallas Cowboys are back!

The 2023 NFL preseason has kicked off, and it's starting with a bang as the Dallas Cowboys gear up to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this Saturday in Arlington.

Remember last year? The Cowboys loomed large in the NFC East, tallying an impressive 12-5 record and showing their home fans a lot of love with an 8-1 standing on their own turf in 2022. They even snagged a spot in the playoffs, although their journey got cut short with a 19-12 loss to San Francisco in the divisional round.

So, get your popcorn ready, because the new NFL season is just around the corner!