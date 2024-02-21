Washington "serial molester" sentenced to 40 years in Texas prison

MCKINNEY – A 26-year-old Washington man who admitted molesting "numerous" teen girls received 40 years in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting a child.

Patrick William Travis, 26, of Lake Stevens, Washington, was sentenced for sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced in a news release Wednesday.

"This child molester (Travis) preyed upon not just one, not just two, but multiple victims," Willis said in the release. "And for that he deserves not only the maximum sentence on each charge, but will now have to serve each sentence consecutively for a total of 40 years in prison."

Willis said Travis' sexual abuse of the child started when the victim was 13 years old and continued "multiple times" over one year. The victim alerted a teacher about the abuse. The teacher reported it to law enforcement.

While investigating that case, investigators learned Travis had sexually abused another teen, Willis said. Travis then admitted he had previously molested "numerous females" between the ages of 13 and 16.

Judge Jennifer Edgeworth, who presided over the case, assessed the punishment.