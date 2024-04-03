Warriors overcome triple-double by Luka Doncic to beat Mavericks 104-100

SAN FRANCISCO - Andrew Wiggins scored 23 points and the Golden State Warriors overcame Luka Doncic's 20th triple-double of the season to beat Dallas 104-100 on Tuesday night, snapping the Mavericks' seven-game winning streak.

Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer at 33.9 points per game, finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. His 20 triple-doubles trail only Domantas Sabonis (26) and Nikola Jokic (23). Doncic also recorded his 48th 30-point game of the season, second only to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (50).

Warriors coach Steve Kerr praised Wiggins for his defense on Doncic, who on Tuesday was chosen Western Conference player of the month for March, winning the award for the second month in a row.

"It was our defense that got us the win," Kerr said. "Holding those guys to 100 points is pretty difficult. I thought (Wiggins) was brilliant. He put in so much effort just trying to make Luka work. Luka was amazing as he always is, but that effort really set a tone."

The Mavericks cut the deficit to 102-100 with 15 seconds remaining, but the Warriors were able to close out the game with late free throws from Klay Thompson.

Six Warriors scored in double digits on a night when Stephen Curry shot just 5 for 18 from the floor. Thompson and Chris Paul each had 14 points, Curry scored 13 and Moses Moody had 12 as Golden State won its fifth straight.

"Steph and Klay didn't play particularly well tonight on the offensive end, but a lot of the other guys got going," Dallas guard Kyrie Irving said. "I think that was the tale of the game today."

Draymond Green made two huge plays down the stretch for the Warriors, blocking Daniel Gafford with 1:30 remaining, before giving Golden State an eight-point lead with a layup on the next possession. He had 11 points.

"That was probably the key defensive play of the game," Kerr said of Green's late block. "Just a massive play."

The Warriors led by 11 points with 7:28 remaining, but the Mavericks tied it at 92 with 4:28 left.

Dallas (45-30) remained fifth in the Western Conference. The Warriors (41-34) are still No. 10 in the West, three games ahead of the Houston Rockets (38-37).

The Mavericks started out the game with a 9-0 run but the Warriors finished the first quarter with a 28-27 lead. Curry led a 14-0 run by Golden State in the second quarter to give the Warriors a 13-point lead, but the Mavericks scored the final 13 points of the period to tie the game at 49 at halftime.

"It felt like kind of a playoff atmosphere tonight as well, the way we were going back and forth," Irving said.

Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (knee) missed his fourth consecutive game, but Kerr said Kuminga is expected to play Thursday at Houston.

Before the game, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd announced that rookie center Dereck Lively II could miss up to two weeks while he recovers from right knee soreness. Lively was injured during Sunday's game against the Rockets.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night.

Warriors: At Houston Rockets on Thursday night.