Watch CBS News
Local News

Warm, dry Friday in North Texas

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Warm, dry Friday in North Texas
Warm, dry Friday in North Texas 01:02

NORTH TEXAS — What a day of rain Thursday. Flood Warnings were issued for our southern counties by early afternoon. Heavy rain landed just to the west and south of the Metroplex, where 2"-4" were reported.

download.png

For Friday, you can expect partly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. There is a slight chance of some afternoon storms with higher risks along our Red River counties: 

download-1.png

The weekend is free from any talk of rain or storms. It'll also be a little bit on the warm side, with highs in the low 90's both days. Lots of sunshine.

download-2.png

The Spring rain isn't done with us just yet. Even though this four-day run of dry weather will be longest we've had this Spring, the storms are back in the forecast by late Tuesday.

download-3.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on May 17, 2024 / 7:57 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.