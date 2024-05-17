Warm, dry Friday in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — What a day of rain Thursday. Flood Warnings were issued for our southern counties by early afternoon. Heavy rain landed just to the west and south of the Metroplex, where 2"-4" were reported.

For Friday, you can expect partly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. There is a slight chance of some afternoon storms with higher risks along our Red River counties:

The weekend is free from any talk of rain or storms. It'll also be a little bit on the warm side, with highs in the low 90's both days. Lots of sunshine.

The Spring rain isn't done with us just yet. Even though this four-day run of dry weather will be longest we've had this Spring, the storms are back in the forecast by late Tuesday.