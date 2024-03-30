Warm, breezy, mostly cloudy weekend for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — We have a pleasant holiday weekend on the way with mild temperatures and breezy southerly winds. Unfortunately, we will see more clouds than sunshine for the next few days.

A little afternoon sunshine is possible today, but much of the day will be mostly cloudy with highs near 80.

The Easter egg hunts are a go for tomorrow morning! It will be a mild morning with temperatures in the mid 60s and cloudy skies. A few sprinkles are possible Sunday afternoon as moisture continues to stream into the area on breezy southerly winds. Once again, we warm into the low 80s.

We have issued a Weather Alert for Monday due to the potential of strong to severe storms developing in the late afternoon. The storm prediction center has most of North Texas under a slight risk for severe weather with large hail and damaging winds the main threats, although an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. The greater threat of severe storms is to our north in Oklahoma and Missouri.

Our Monday will start off mild and breezy with spotty showers possible especially east of I-35. Storm initiation is expected to our west late afternoon along a dryline with storms tracking east during the evening hours. Not everyone will see storms, but the ones that do develop have the potential to be very impactful with large hail and damaging winds.

Behind the storms, cooler and drier air arrives keeping afternoon temperatures in the 60s for Tuesday with sunny skies. Wednesday and Thursday mornings are looking chilly with temperatures in the 40s.