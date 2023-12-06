Want a fur bass guitar? ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill's is up for auction, bid on it!

DALLAS – Fans of ZZ Top or rock n' roll nostalgia are about to have a rare chance to own some of late ZZ-Top's Bassist Dusty Hill's personal collection items.

Hill was born and raised in Dallas, and died in 2021.

Now his widow has teamed up with Julien's Auctions to auction off more than 1,000 pieces of his personal belongings including: bass guitars, clothing, and other memorabilia.

Cody Frederick with Julien's Auction said, "They had panache, they had style. They defined an era. Music videos coming in to play, and so much of that is on display."

Frederick showed CBS News Texas around the auction floor, which is housed in a building in Dallas' Design District. Among the many items are 140 bass guitars including the iconic fur guitars used in the "Legs" music video.

Frederick said, "The bass guitar from the legs music video has an $80-$120,000 estimate on it."

He added, "They're guitars you've seen. They are guitars that have affected you. There is a nostalgia piece to these guitars."

In addition, there are countless jackets, hats, and even the Moonman statuette that was given to Hill in 1984 during the first ever MTV Music awards.

That Moonman is expected to go for anywhere between $10-$15,000 dollars at auction.

Frederick said a good portion of the proceeds at auction will also go to charity.

He added, "A portion of these proceeds are going to music cares, which is the non-profit arm of the Grammy's."

While there will be about 1,000 high ticket auction items, there will also be a pop up shop with many other items that belonged to Hill for sale.

Those items aren't as iconic as the Moonman or the fur guitars, but they still belonged to the late bassist, and they offer fans a much more affordable option for those wanting to own some of Hills belongings.

"You can get ZZ Top merch. Things that Dusty owned, but we can't really connect to a particular performance but Dusty owned them. You can buy these things at reasonable prices," said Frederick.

The auction goes live in person in Dallas and online as well as over the phone on December 7 at 6 p.m.

Click here to bid.