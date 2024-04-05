Visitors arriving in North Texas to watch historic solar eclipse

North Texas traffic increases as visitors make their way to their eclipse viewing destinations

DALLAS — Grayson Brieno is in North Texas with six family members to see his first solar eclipse. The eight-year-old and his family flew into Dallas Love Field from Phoenix, Arizona.

"This is going to be fun," he said. "The sun is going black and then turning back on."

The group said they are expecting two additions to the group on Saturday. That's when travel is expected to heighten, as visitors arrive in North Texas for the celestial event.

Grayson's family was able to get in and get their rental vehicles, but companies have already said bookings are through the roof.

Hertz indicated a 3,000% increase in cities where the eclipse will be visible. As the rental shuttles roll, overbookings could occur, leaving the possibility of frustrated travelers or available vehicles if no one checks in for reservations.

"We kinda were watching it for a while," visitor JoAnne Czarnecki said. "We were waiting for the pricing to get better, but no, we didn't have a problem getting one."

There are estimates that 400,000 visitors will come through North Texas to get their view of the historic event. Hotels, especially in downtown Dallas, are predicted to have 90% occupancy.

Grayson's mother, Danielle, said they had their room planned out a year ago, but then canceled.

"It was only $71 for our stay. Now, they are going up," she said. "Had to get a new one and it went up to, I think, $300 a night."

Mike Tolliver had a slightly different experience. The prices he's seeing aren't breaking the bank.

"I think everything was about normal," he said. "The hotel rooms are a little higher, but we are staying in Longview."

Patrick and Erin Cleveland are other visitors, who used to call DFW home. The couple flew in from Florida to meet family and friends here for the eclipse. They're excited their two-year-old son Jack can also experience it.

"We wanted him to come see his first eclipse with us," Patrick said.

The couple said they've had a good trip, so far. Now, they are waiting for the big sight in the sky and Erin cannot wait to spend that time with Jack.

"It was incredible the first time we saw one," she said. "I'm sure he'll love it too."

Officials expect 30% more traffic on the roadway and an estimated one million people traveling through Texas to see the total solar eclipse.