"Violent" drug-dealing Aryan Brotherhood gang member sentenced to 30 years, Collin County DA says

MCKINNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An Aryan Brotherhood of Texas gang member based in Dallas has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced that 30-year-old Dakota Carroll pleaded guilty days before trial and was subsequently given the three-decades-long sentence.

Dakota Carroll Collin County District Attorney's Office

The incident occurred on July 26, 2020, when Richardson police were patrolling the area near the Econo Lodge off North Central Expressway. It was then that a vehicle made "several traffic violations," ultimately catching an officer's attention.

That officer then initiated a traffic stop and would later identify the driver as Carroll before requesting a police K-9 to the scene.

An open-air sniff was shortly conducted and resulted in a positive alert and a search of the vehicle. In total, 58 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, unused baggies, a small amount of cash and less than one gram of heroin were found.

And, according to the district attorney, Carroll indicated to officers that he could order up to a pound of methamphetamine and "a bunch of guns" in exchange for letting him go.

Carroll's attempt was unsuccessful and he was arrested and taken to jail for the first-degree felony.

Upon further investigation into Carroll's background, it was revealed he had been to prison in 2015 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The documented gang member had also committed multiple crimes in Dallas County including robbery, the non-fatal shooting of a female, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, abandoning and endangering a child and evading with a motor vehicle.

"Dakota Carroll is a known violent gangster with extensive criminal history," Willis stated in a press release. He continued to say that Carroll's sentence will hold him accountable and will keep him away from Collin County citizens.

Per the Anti-Defamation League, the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas is "the largest white supremacist prison gang in Texas and possibly in the United States." It is also believed to be the most violent.