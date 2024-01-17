Vintage piano in Grapevine invigorates elementary school students

COLLEYVILLE - What was once a forgotten and abandoned piano inside Bransford Elementary School at Grapevine Colleyville ISD is now a treasure for all ears.

"I just love that we were able to use something that was just sitting around collecting dust and now we are using it for a purpose," said Erin Gerdis, the school's principal.

The piano was a donated instrument from years ago that sat in the hallway, never used.

"It was just kind of sitting here, so we decided we either need to use it or get rid of it and so we decided to use it."

It's now playing a role in everyday morning arrival, as students can volunteer to play for 30 minutes each morning as their peers arrive on campus.

"I feel very good, because I am making other people happy," said fourth grader Genesis Matos.

Students rush inside each morning and huddle around its ivory keys.

The idea to refurbish and use the piano came from one of the school's teachers.

As an arts integration school, music is a building block of their curriculum.

They even have a class dedicated to piano, which means their day-to-day is infused with creativity.

"It's exciting to see our students have that confidence and the excitement they have to perform for their peers," Gerdis said.