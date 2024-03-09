Watch CBS News
Video of gorilla at Fort Worth Zoo charging workers goes viral

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH – A video showing a large silverback gorilla aggressively charging two Fort Worth Zoo workers now has about 34 million views on TikTok.   

Zoo officials say the incident happened late last year, but the video was just posted by someone who claims to be an ex-zoo employee. 

According to the zoo, due to keeper error, two staff members entered the enclosure of a large silverback gorilla, unaware that he was still inside.

The video shows him aggressively charging at the workers a few times, but he doesn't harm them.

The zoo credits the keepers' training and expertise in helping them navigate the situation calmly and safely.

