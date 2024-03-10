Victims of military helicopter crash at southern border identified

The Department of Homeland Security is releasing the names of the three people killed in the military helicopter crash along Texas' southern border.

National Guard Chief Warrant Officers Casey Frankoski, 28, and John Grassia, 30, as well as Border Patrol agent Chris Luna, 49, were all killed when their UH-72 Lakota aircraft came down while on a federal "Border support mission" Friday.

Another National Guard member, whose name hasn't been released, was also badly hurt.

All three of the soldiers served in the New York Army National Guard.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.