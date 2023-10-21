Victim of hit-and-run crash struck & killed trying to cross freeway on foot, Fort Worth police say

Victim of hit-and-run crash struck & killed trying to cross freeway on foot, Fort Worth police say

Victim of hit-and-run crash struck & killed trying to cross freeway on foot, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The victim of a hit-and-run crash has died after getting out of their car and trying to cross the freeway Friday evening, police said.

A little after 8 p.m. Friday, police were sent to 2110 Northwest Loop 820 in regard to a report that someone had been struck on the freeway.

When officers arrived, they learned that the victim of a hit-and-run crash got out of their vehicle and attempted to cross the freeway before getting hit by multiple vehicles.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identity remains publicly unknown at this time.