Veterans find healing through outdoor therapy with nonprofit "Heroes on the Water"

"Heroes on the Water" meet in North Texas once a month to heal together

"Heroes on the Water" meet in North Texas once a month to heal together

"Heroes on the Water" meet in North Texas once a month to heal together

Once a month, a group of veterans and first responders gathers to find healing through outdoor therapy.

The nonprofit "Heroes on the Water" brings these men and women together, giving them a unique way to cope with stress and trauma in the tranquility of the outdoors.

"It's an opportunity to get out in nature," says Air Force veteran Bill O'Connor, who understands the weight of military service all too well. "Fifty-nine thousand didn't come back. We think of them often."

Founded to support veterans and first responders dealing with the effects of their service, Heroes on the Water provides a therapeutic outlet through fishing and camaraderie.

For Navy veteran Dan Stephens, the benefit is clear.

"Fishing is therapy. If you can offer therapy to people while they're having fun, you can make a difference in their lives," Stephens said.

The group fishes on private lakes around the area, always seeking new locations to explore. Each session is free of charge and offers participants kayaks, meals, and a supportive environment where they can connect with others who understand their experiences.

George Chrisman, one of the program leaders, finds the work immensely rewarding.

"It's extremely rewarding to work with veterans, especially those who say, 'Hey, the program saved my life, and you were part of that.'"

As the group continues its mission, they aim to reach even more veterans and first responders.

"Just sign up, come on out," says volunteer Stephen Guittard. "We'll take care of you, give you a kayak, feed you, and let you fish."