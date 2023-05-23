Uvalde survivor looking to do good with the life she nearly lost

1 year later: Uvalde school shooting survivor gives back during recovery

UVALDE (CBSNewsTexas.com) – On a recent warm Wednesday afternoon, 11-year-old Mayah Zamora and her family paid a visit to the San Antonio food bank.

A survivor of the Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Mayah has been looking for ways to make a difference with the life she nearly lost.

This was her latest stop.

"Mayah, from the time she was discharged from the hospital, has shown a need to help," said her mother, Christina Zamora.

It's been one year since Mayah was critically wounded in her classroom. Shot in the chest, arm, and hands, she was airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio as medics worked to keep her alive.

"I think everything changed for us," said her father, Ruben.

He says he wishes he could forget that day, when, for hours, he and Christina waited to hear if Mayah had survived.

"I just wanted to see her face and when I did see her face… she looked strong. I don't know. Just her face looked strong, just like still here," said Christina.

Mayah spent 66 days in the hospital where nurses, doctors, and even the cafeteria staff, who learned her favorite foods, helped her pull through.

"They'd go above and beyond," said Christina, dabbing away tears.

A year after the shooting, her family is still in San Antonio, living close to the hospital where Mayah's medical care continues.

"She went from not being able to move at all… to, oh gosh, she did box jumps other day in therapy and that, of course, I had my heart in my stomach, but yeah, she's stronger, a lot stronger."

Her parents say, she also discovered the power of giving back.

"She learned it early on that kindness feels good," her mother said.

Mayah and her father sold lemonade to raise money for care packages they delivered to patients at the hospital.

She visited South Texas Blood and Tissue to meet with people who donated blood after the school shooting and encourage donations.

Now, she's exploring what opportunities the food bank offers.

"You can only teach so much to be kind," said Ruben.

"I've teared up many times," said Christina.

Her parents can't hide just how proud they are.

Like her daughter, they are trying to make a difference, as well. They have filed a lawsuit against the city, school district, and police departments in an effort to get answers.

They're also suing the manufacturer of the gun used in the school shooting and the store that sold it.