Uvalde Mayor Cody Smith resigns, citing medical concerns

Uvalde Mayor Cody Smith has stepped down, citing unspecified health issues.

In a statement, Smith said he thanks the community "during my ongoing recovery from unexpected medical issues I have experienced in recent weeks."

"It has been a great honor to serve the city and community I love," he said.

Uvalde's Mayor Pro-Tem Everardo Zamora will serve as mayor until the next election on Nov. 5.

The city says Smith's resignation is effective immediately.

Smith resigned a day before a special city council meeting was set to take place where council members were to discuss the Robb Elementary School mass shooting. He took office in November 2022, months after the shooting.

Smith's resignation comes less than a month after Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez resigned.