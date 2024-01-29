Police are investigating bomb threats at multiple Texas universities

ARLINGTON - Police at the University of Texas Arlington are investigating multiple bomb threats at the campus Monday night.

Several buildings at the University are being evacuated, University police say, including Meadow Run, Arlington Hall, West Hall, and Arbor Oaks.

UTA Police says displaced students can go to the MAC.

UTA Police is investigating.

Urgent MavAlert! UTA Police investigating multiple bomb threats on campus. Evacuate Meadow Run, Arlington Hall, West Hall, Arbor Oaks. — UT Arlington Police (@UTAPolice) January 30, 2024

Texas State University in San Marcos said it is also investigating an "unsubstantiated bomb threat" on campus.

Butler Hall College Inn Derrick Hall Jackson Hall Tower Hall are being evacuated out of an abundance of caution:

is investigating a potential emergency on San Marcos campus. Five buildings are being evacuated out of an abundance of caution:

— Texas State University (@txst) January 30, 2024

This is a developing story.