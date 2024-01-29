Police are investigating bomb threats at multiple Texas universities
ARLINGTON - Police at the University of Texas Arlington are investigating multiple bomb threats at the campus Monday night.
Several buildings at the University are being evacuated, University police say, including Meadow Run, Arlington Hall, West Hall, and Arbor Oaks.
UTA Police says displaced students can go to the MAC.
UTA Police is investigating.
Texas State University in San Marcos said it is also investigating an "unsubstantiated bomb threat" on campus.
Butler Hall College Inn Derrick Hall Jackson Hall Tower Hall are being evacuated out of an abundance of caution:
This is a developing story.
