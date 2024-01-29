Watch CBS News
Local News

Police are investigating bomb threats at multiple Texas universities

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

ARLINGTON - Police at the University of Texas Arlington are investigating multiple bomb threats at the campus Monday night.

Several buildings at the University are being evacuated, University police say, including Meadow Run, Arlington Hall, West Hall, and Arbor Oaks. 

UTA Police says displaced students can go to the MAC.  

UTA Police is investigating.

Texas State University in San Marcos said it is also investigating an "unsubstantiated bomb threat" on campus.

Butler Hall College Inn Derrick Hall Jackson Hall Tower Hall are being evacuated out of an abundance of caution: 

This is a developing story.

First published on January 29, 2024 / 6:45 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.